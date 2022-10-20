HBO Max announces original, docuseries ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - HBO Max announced its release of an original documentary series that will be focused on accused killer Alex Murdaugh and his family.

The three-part series, ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ will dig into the family’s legacy in South Carolina and its influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.

“This case has captivated the country for over a year, and it would be quite an understatement to say, ‘there’s much more to the story,’” said Ross Dinerstein, executive producer and Campfire Studios CEO. “In this series, we were able to offer new perspectives, new details, and much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes.”

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, on their family’s Colleton County property in June of 2021, which led to numerous charges and crimes against the disbarred attorney.

The docuseries will dig much deeper into the family’s history, dating back to the Beaufort County boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh and the death of Mallory Beach.

The docuseries is set to debut on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Here is the official trailer for the new series:

