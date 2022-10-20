‘Gotta be there, to support the school’: App State fans support the Mountaineers despite other commitments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many reasons, this wasn’t a perfect game day for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Wednesday night kickoff was in near-freezing temperatures, but the fans said there wasn’t anything that would keep them away from cheering on the black and gold.

“We’re veterans at this,” Jalen Carter, an App State junior, says. “We’re used to the cold, it ain’t no biggie for us.”

Maybe the bigger obstacle to overcome is the mid-week kickoff, with some students opting for the stands over the library on a school night.

“I’ve got an 8 a.m., I’ve got a big test. But gotta go to Gameday. Gotta be there, to support the school, school spirit,” Cole Baldasarre, an App State Sophomore explains.

The tailgaters had to make some adjustments too, from portable fire pits to some liquid warmth. One couple even took today and tomorrow off work just to be at this game, but the atmosphere of Boone during football season makes the trip worth it.

“The environment, it’s so pretty up here,” Charlie Atkinson, App State alumni, 1978 says. “Even when it’s cold, it’s going to be in the 20s tonight, we don’t care it’s going to be great.”

The crowd wasn’t as big as when College Gameday came to town last month, but those that braved the elements and the schedule brought the same energy to Kidd Brewer Stadium.

“I’ve been to a lot of different stadiums, watched a lot of teams play,” Sid Winslow, App State fan says. “I have never been to a location with the atmosphere they have at App State. Whatever the night, whatever the weather, you’re going to see a big draw up here.”

These fans didn’t have much to cheer for in the first half after falling behind 14-0 against Georgia State. Nate Wimberly will have the full recap of this game coming up later in sports.

Related: Three App State students win free tuition for a year with best ESPN College GameDay posters

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.