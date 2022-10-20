Four people displaced, dog rescued after fire at northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people and a dog are without a home after a house caught fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the home, which is in the 1100 block of East 35th Street in the NoDa neighborhood, suffered $41,000 in damage due to the incident.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1100 block E. 35th St. 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 30 minutes. No injuries to residents or firefighters reported. Occupants were home at the time of the fire. This fire remains under investigation. https://t.co/5LAbvgh7t5 pic.twitter.com/qZNctiTzJs — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 19, 2022

Two adults and two children lived in the home and are being assisted by the Red Cross Greater Carolinas.

They were at home when the fire began.

The home was showing heavy fire when firefighters arrived. It took 30 firefighters 30 minutes to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured, but firefighters had to rescue the dog from underneath a bed.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: 1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.