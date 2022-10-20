NC DHHS Flu
Four people displaced, dog rescued after fire at northeast Charlotte home

The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon in the NoDa neighborhood.
A house fire in the NoDa neighborhood caused $41,000 in damage on Wednesday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people and a dog are without a home after a house caught fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the home, which is in the 1100 block of East 35th Street in the NoDa neighborhood, suffered $41,000 in damage due to the incident.

Two adults and two children lived in the home and are being assisted by the Red Cross Greater Carolinas.

They were at home when the fire began.

The home was showing heavy fire when firefighters arrived. It took 30 firefighters 30 minutes to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured, but firefighters had to rescue the dog from underneath a bed.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

