Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!

Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!

It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

The home on Arden Drive is loaded with custom features and is just under 2,800 square feet.

In July, 26,000 tickets were sold for a chance to win the home, raising a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and unique touches like a keeping room off the kitchen and a sitting room off the main bedroom.

Tune in at 7 p.m. right here on WBTV to find out who that Dream Home winner is!

Good morning, CLT! ☀️ It feels like a good day for someone to win a new home! It's why we are all rocking our @StJude pins this morning. 😃 We are set to draw for the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home tonight, but first come join us for your headlines on @WBTV_News This Morning!

In addition to the home, there are shopping sprees and a new car also up for grabs.

Most importantly, WBTV will share how the community’s support is getting doctors closer to making the dream of curing all childhood cancers a reality.

