Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!

It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!

Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

The home on Arden Drive is loaded with custom features and is just under 2,800 square feet.

In July, 26,000 tickets were sold for a chance to win the home, raising a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and unique touches like a keeping room off the kitchen and a sitting room off the main bedroom.

Tune in at 7 p.m. right here on WBTV to find out who that Dream Home winner is!

In addition to the home, there are shopping sprees and a new car also up for grabs.

Most importantly, WBTV will share how the community’s support is getting doctors closer to making the dream of curing all childhood cancers a reality.

