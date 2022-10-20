Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!
It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe.
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!
Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!
It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
In July, 26,000 tickets were sold for a chance to win the home, raising a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The home on Arden Drive is loaded with custom features and is just under 2,800 square feet.
It includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and unique touches like a keeping room off the kitchen and a sitting room off the main bedroom.
Tune in at 7 p.m. right here on WBTV to find out who that Dream Home winner is!
In addition to the home, there are shopping sprees and a new car also up for grabs.
Most importantly, WBTV will share how the community’s support is getting doctors closer to making the dream of curing all childhood cancers a reality.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.