Deputies investigating alleged obscene material dissemination by daycare employee

Charges are pending.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee.(KTTC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee, according to a press release sent to media Thursday afternoon.

The incident allegedly happened Oct. 10.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

