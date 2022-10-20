Deputies investigating alleged obscene material dissemination by daycare employee

BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee, according to a press release sent to media Thursday afternoon.

The incident allegedly happened Oct. 10.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

