NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Deputies: 9-year-old found locked in dog kennel

Two other children were found at the home, and another two at school.
Jonathan and Sarah Starr
Jonathan and Sarah Starr(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old was found locked in a dog kennel in Lexington.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, an anonymous source called to say that a child was locked in the kennel overnight.

When they arrived, they say they broke into the padlocked kennel and EMS checked out the young boy.

Deputies forced their way inside the home and found an adult woman (Sarah Starr) and two other children.

EMS also checked out the children, who had no obvious injuries.

The 9-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital and was released later in the day.

Deputies say the three children found at home were taken into protective custody and two others who live at the home were found at school safe.

Warrants were taken out for Jonathan and Sarah Starr for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

A third person, Shelley Barnes, was later arrested for those same charges and also faced possession of a firearm by felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances charges.

Shelley Barnes
Shelley Barnes(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

The Starrs were given $30,000 secured bonds each and Barnes was given a $60,000 secured bond. Those bonds were later raised to $100,000 each for the Starrs and $300,000 for Barnes.

Deputies say this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck

Latest News

Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
Volunteers were busy in west Charlotte Thursday morning working on Habitat for Humanity's new...
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte
Michael Cunningham
Medal of valor awarded to Charlotte firefighter for exceptional courage
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte