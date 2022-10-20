Deputies: 9-year-old found locked in dog kennel

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a 9-year-old was found locked in a dog kennel in Lexington.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, an anonymous source called to say that a child was locked in the kennel overnight.

When they arrived, they say they broke into the padlocked kennel and EMS checked out the young boy.

Deputies forced their way inside the home and found an adult woman (Sarah Starr) and two other children.

EMS also checked out the children, who had no obvious injuries.

The 9-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital and was released later in the day.

Deputies say the three children found at home were taken into protective custody and two others who live at the home were found at school safe.

Warrants were taken out for Jonathan and Sarah Starr for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

A third person, Shelley Barnes, was later arrested for those same charges and also faced possession of a firearm by felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances charges.

Shelley Barnes (Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

The Starrs were given $30,000 secured bonds each and Barnes was given a $60,000 secured bond. Those bonds were later raised to $100,000 each for the Starrs and $300,000 for Barnes.

Deputies say this is still an active investigation.

