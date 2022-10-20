Crash involving CATS bus injures several

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in uptown Charlotte overnight.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. in the area of South Church Street and West Fourth Street.

Medic confirmed four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

Ebonee Reeves said she was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was damaged in the crash. She said she was thankful her son wasn’t in the car with her.

“I just cannot believe it; I got hit by a bus,” Reeves said.

