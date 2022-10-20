NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Crash involving CATS bus injures several

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.
The crash happened just after 12 a.m. in the area of South Church Street and West Fourth Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in uptown Charlotte overnight.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. in the area of South Church Street and West Fourth Street.

Medic confirmed four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

Ebonee Reeves said she was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was damaged in the crash. She said she was thankful her son wasn’t in the car with her.

“I just cannot believe it; I got hit by a bus,” Reeves said.

For more on this crash and other breaking news, be sure to download the free WBTV news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets player James Bouknight wouldn’t wake up, crashed into two police cars before DWI arrest

Latest News

Sycamore at Christenbury features 275 units, upscale amenities
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
Police say Gavin Dorothy was last seen Wednesday night.
Missing 16-year-old last seen near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say
Missing 16-year-old last seen walking near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say
Crash involving CATS bus injures several
Crash involving CATS bus injures several