NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte

It’s named after the Plato Price School, an all-Black school founded in 1915.
Habitat officials said homeownership in this part of Charlotte is 26%, well below the county average of 57%.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Work got underway in earnest Thursday morning on a special project in west Charlotte that leaders hope will have a positive impact on the area’s housing crisis.

The future housing development called The Meadows at Plato Price is part of a partnership involving the City of Charlotte, several local businesses and Habitat for Humanity and is meant to provide more affordable housing.

It’s named after the Plato Price School, an all-Black school founded in 1915 that served grades first through 12th and was part of a historically African American neighborhood.

The school was shut down in 1966 as part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ desegregation plan. The nine-acre site was donated to Habitat for Humanity by the city in 2018.

According to the plan for Meadows at Plato Price, 39 homes will be built and will be more affordable to many families.

Habitat officials said homeownership in this part of Charlotte is 26%, well below the county average of 57%.

Both Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and future homeowner Lapri Holmes were at the site Thursday as volunteers were working.

They both say the symbolism surrounding this place makes the project even more meaningful.

“We’re now standing here so that Black children can learn because they will have a place to live, a kitchen to sit at the table and do their homework,” Lyles said.

“I love the fact that it has historical background by being the site of (an) African American high school. And the other thing is that it’s a full neighborhood because I’ve never stayed in a full neighborhood for me and my daughter. So, we’re really excited,” Holmes said.

The Ally Charitable Foundation, Meyers Park United Methodist Church and the Merancas Foundation all contributed $1 million each to the effort.

Additionally, it is the site of the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Next year, volunteers from all over the world will come to help build many of the homes.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck

Latest News

Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
Jonathan and Sarah Starr
Deputies: 9-year-old found locked in dog kennel
Michael Cunningham
Medal of valor awarded to Charlotte firefighter for exceptional courage
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte