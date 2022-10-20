Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Work got underway in earnest Thursday morning on a special project in west Charlotte that leaders hope will have a positive impact on the area’s housing crisis.

The future housing development called The Meadows at Plato Price is part of a partnership involving the City of Charlotte, several local businesses and Habitat for Humanity and is meant to provide more affordable housing.

It’s named after the Plato Price School, an all-Black school founded in 1915 that served grades first through 12th and was part of a historically African American neighborhood.

The school was shut down in 1966 as part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ desegregation plan. The nine-acre site was donated to Habitat for Humanity by the city in 2018.

According to the plan for Meadows at Plato Price, 39 homes will be built and will be more affordable to many families.

Habitat officials said homeownership in this part of Charlotte is 26%, well below the county average of 57%.

Both Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and future homeowner Lapri Holmes were at the site Thursday as volunteers were working.

They both say the symbolism surrounding this place makes the project even more meaningful.

“We’re now standing here so that Black children can learn because they will have a place to live, a kitchen to sit at the table and do their homework,” Lyles said.

“I love the fact that it has historical background by being the site of (an) African American high school. And the other thing is that it’s a full neighborhood because I’ve never stayed in a full neighborhood for me and my daughter. So, we’re really excited,” Holmes said.

The Ally Charitable Foundation, Meyers Park United Methodist Church and the Merancas Foundation all contributed $1 million each to the effort.

Additionally, it is the site of the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Next year, volunteers from all over the world will come to help build many of the homes.

