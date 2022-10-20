Colder weather stays until Saturday with warmer temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold starts linger through Saturday morning. Warmer temperatures return for the weekend!

Another cold night ahead

Seasonable and dry for the weekend

Next cold front: End of 7-day forecast

Expect warmer weather this weekend. (WBTV)

It was another freezing start to the day, but temperatures have rebounded nicely back into the mid 60s across much of the area! Despite the comfortable afternoon conditions, anticipate another quick cooldown this evening for any outdoor plans you may have.

By Friday morning, we’ll be back to the low-mid 30s across the area. With lots of sunshine and dry conditions in the forecast as we wrap up the work week, temperatures will top out in the upper 60s by Friday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook: Although chilly to start, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be filtering in out of the east as an area of low pressure works up along the east coast, but the rain should stay along the beaches.

Our next cold front is set to arrive by the end of the 7-day forecast, but rain chances look limited at this time. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates, however! We’ll give you the First Alert if rain chances turn more impressive.

Have a great rest of your week!

