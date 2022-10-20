NC DHHS Flu
City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community

The city is working with consultants Richard Grubb and Associates on the Logan National...
The city is working with consultants Richard Grubb and Associates on the Logan National Register Study. The consultants are holding a community meeting at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center at 184 Booker Drive SW on October 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.

The Logan Community is one of the most vibrant and historically significant neighborhoods in the city. The neighborhood bears the name of Reverend Frank T. Logan, a former slave and minister from Greensboro who was appointed Principal of the Concord Colored School in 1891. The school later became the Logan School in 1924.

Leaders from the Logan Community helped shape Concord into the diverse, thriving community that residents enjoy today. To honor their legacies and the stories still being written by today’s residents, the city is pursuing a National Historic District designation for the Logan Neighborhood.

The city is working with consultants Richard Grubb and Associates on the Logan National Register Study. The consultants are holding a community meeting at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center at 184 Booker Drive SW on October 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the meeting, residents will receive an update on the status of the Logan study in the National Register of Historic Places nomination process. If anyone is unable to attend in person, they are encouraged to share their photographs and stories online by visiting publicinput.com/LoganStudy.

National Register and designation of a property as historically significant is an honor that formally recognizes properties that are architecturally or historically important to the community. Being listed on the National Register does not impose any additional regulations on property owners, unless property owners use the tax credit process to rehabilitate historic houses or other federal funds. Also, a National Register District is not a local historic district; it does not subject proposed work on a home to review by a Historic Preservation Commission.

A letter was sent to residents of the Logan Community in January 2021 providing an overview of the Study List process and survey activity occurring within the Logan Community. The district was approved for the Study List by the National Register Advisory Committee on June 10, 2021. Being included in the Study List is a prerequisite for National Register listing. The National Register inventory and study is more detailed than the Study List application, and is also subject to review by the National Register Advisory Committee, which meets in February, June, and October. Additional information will be made available to the community as on-site survey activity is scheduled.

