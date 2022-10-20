NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, at the Ronald Reagan Building, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh became a symbol of the country’s troubled infrastructure, collapsing into a ravine earlier this year just before President Joe Biden visited the city.

Biden detoured to survey the scene, where vehicles were stranded on shards of roadway and several people were injured, and he pledged that help was on the way.

The Democratic president hopes to turn the bridge into a symbol of success for his administration when he returns to Pittsburgh on Thursday, less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

A new span is being built, and it could be finished by December. The White House is crediting the bipartisan infrastructure law championed by Biden for the accelerated timeline.

The legislation is one of Biden’s most notable successes from the first two years of his term, and he repeatedly emphasizes its impact while traveling the country to roadways, airplane terminals and seaports. Out of roughly $1 trillion in spending, about $40 billion is dedicated to bridges.

John Fetterman, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is expected to be on hand when Biden visits the bridge.

Afterward, Biden plans to stop in Philadelphia for a fundraiser with Fetterman, trying to replenish coffers that have been drained in one of the year’s most expensive races.

President Biden announced an additional sale of 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. (Source: CNN/POOL)

Fetterman is competing with Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican. If Fetterman wins, Democrats will have a much better shot at maintaining control of the Senate.

Biden was born in Pennsylvania, and the state remains central to his political identity.

His trip on Thursday will be his 14th to the state since taking office. A 15th trip has already been scheduled for next week, when he’s expected to return to Philadelphia for another political event.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets player James Bouknight wouldn’t wake up, crashed into two police cars before DWI arrest

Latest News

The Wall That Heals was on display in Rock Hill in 2019. It will be at the Charlotte Motor...
Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a...
City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members
The city is working with consultants Richard Grubb and Associates on the Logan National...
City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community