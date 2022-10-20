NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners

The deadline for applications is October 31st.
Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free.

Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow.

Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service grants. The program targets small, minority, and woman-owned businesses interested in securing governmental, institutional, and private contracting opportunities.

Get Up and Grow is a business management program that enables business owners with knowledge and skills to grow, expand, and increase annual sales beyond $125,000. The program helps local business owners develop a strategic growth plan. Participants receive access to professional consultants, a peer network, and trainings with subject matter experts.

Devin McDaniel bought the Derita Dairy Bar and Grill on West Sugar Creek Road and reopened it during the pandemic.

Two years later she says it’s doing better than ever, thanks to a new growth plan she was able to create through the Get Up and Grow program.

“We are Charlotte’s number one black owned burger spot,” McDaniel told WBTV. “We have ice cream, burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches. Our burgers are our hero product.”

McDaniel joined the Get Up and Grow Program through Mecklenburg County earlier this year.

“I learned how to do financial business plans, I learned how to build out my website, work on my menu, pick better prices, just scale my business greatly,” she said.

Program Officer Janelly Rosales says meeting business owners where they are and offering these programs for free is key.

“[We] wanna make sure this is available to community members,” she said. “We do this through your tax dollars, so making sure we’re providing these tools and this knowledge for you.”

McDaniel does not take that knowledge for granted.

“You don’t want to make more than 60 percent of your revenue from one stream,” she said. “I learned I could open a website. Now we deliver through GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. That’s helped me to diversify.”

Applications for these programs are open through October 31st and classes start in January.

Click here to apply for Business LaunchPad Program.

Click here to apply for Get Up and Grow Program.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck

Latest News

‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
Meck County providing free small business mentoring
Meck County providing free small business mentoring
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.
Employees have held multiple demonstrations regarding payroll issues.
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue