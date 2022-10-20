NC DHHS Flu
App State scores 28 unanswered points, beats Georgia State

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Camerun Peoples rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chase Brice added two rushing scores and Appalachian State scored 28 unanswered points in a 42-17 victory over Georgia State on Wednesday night.

Appalachian State (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), which had 41 rushing yards in its last game against Texas State, rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns. Nate Noel added 69 yards rushing, Daetrich Harrington had 52 and Ahmani Marshall 48.

The Appalachian State defense forced two turnovers on Georgia State’s opening three drives of the second half to take control. The Mountaineers also secured a fumbled with 1:20 left in the fourth.

Peoples scored on a 16-yard run to pull Appalachian State within 14-7 late in the second quarter. Marshall went untouched for a 37-yard touchdown to tie it at 14-all and Brice’s 2-yard touchdown run gave App State its first lead at 21-14.

Darren Grainger rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, and he threw for 72 yards with an interception for Georgia State (2-5, 1-2), which has lost all nine meetings with Appalachian State.

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and App State coach Shawn Clark were teammates on the Mountaineers’ 1995 team that went undefeated during the regular season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

