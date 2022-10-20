2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!

Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!

It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe.

In July, 26,000 tickets were sold for a chance to win the home, raising a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The giveaway special aired LIVE on WBTV and you can watch the show in full by clicking the links below.

The home on Arden Drive is loaded with custom features and is just under 2,800 square feet.

It includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and unique touches like a keeping room off the kitchen and a sitting room off the main bedroom.

Dream Home builder Jeff Newton and his team at Newton Custom Homes and Realty, as all as numerous other sponsors have made the home possible.

In addition to the home, there are shopping sprees and a new car that were won.

These are the winners of the other prizes in the giveaway:

$2,500 gift card, courtesy of Publix – Rosialee Oder (Granite Falls, NC)

$5,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Burrow, Welchel & Culp Orthodontics – Harvey Cherry (Maiden, NC)

2022 Camry LE, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota – Earlene Kincaid (Morganton, NC)

$5,000 gift card, courtesy of Belk – Kathy Roberts (Charlotte, NC)

$10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of ASHLEY - Kenneth Watson (Morganton, NC)

Good morning, CLT! ☀️ It feels like a good day for someone to win a new home! It’s why we are all rocking our @StJude pins this morning. 😃 We are set to draw for the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home tonight, but first come join us for your headlines on @WBTV_News This Morning! pic.twitter.com/GBYlSGcE5f — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) October 20, 2022

Most importantly, WBTV will share how the community’s support is getting doctors closer to making the dream of curing all childhood cancers a reality.

