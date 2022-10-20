NC DHHS Flu
16-year-old found dead after being reported missing in Matthews, police say

There were no signs of foul play, authorities said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews said a 16-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night has been found dead.

Officers say Gavin Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s near Central Piedmont Community College and the intersection of Interstate 485 and East Independence Boulevard.

Authorities confirmed Thursday afternoon that the teen had been found dead and there were no signs of foul play.

