15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile.

Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.

In court today, Johnson’s mother made a case the 15-year-old shooter should be tried as an adult but a judge said no.

“Everyone should be ashamed; I am ashamed to be a part of this community and I hope that this touches someone and there is someone out there who is able to make a change and is willing to stand up and make the change that needs to be made,” Kashawn’s mother, Tianna, said.

Tianna Johnson said she wants justice for her son. She believes she made a quality argument in court on Thursday, but also thinks the decision was made before she even got in front of the judge.

She said, the very words chiseled into the walls of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse are not her reality.

“There are murderers who are getting away with murder every day here in Charlotte,” Johnson said.

The 15-year-old accused of killing her son will face second-degree murder charges in juvenile court, not adult court.

This means they could be back on the streets within only six months to a year. Tianna said the adult court would’ve meant a first-degree felony charge, with the possibility of the death penalty. That is now off the table.

“People don’t feel like it will affect them, they feel detached from it, they feel as long as they live on a certain side of town or belong to a certain profession or a certain color that it’s not something they need to be concerned about, but I’m here to tell you that it is,” she said.

She said she plans to keep fighting for stronger convictions in the future.

“My son was all I had, I have no other children, I have nothing else that I can do but spend every minute of every day now trying to fight for your child, for your nephew, for your daughter, for your granddaughter,” Tianna said. “Because they could be the next person that this happens to.”

