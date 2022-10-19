NC DHHS Flu
Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte

Officers are diverting traffic and drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving construction equipment has blocked a portion of Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle collided with road construction equipment that was bound together by metal cables.

Old Statesville Road is closed between Sunset Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard as of 8:15 a.m.

Officers are diverting traffic and drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

