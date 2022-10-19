Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving construction equipment has blocked a portion of Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle collided with road construction equipment that was bound together by metal cables.

Old Statesville Road is closed between Sunset Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard as of 8:15 a.m.

Officers are diverting traffic and drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

