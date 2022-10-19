Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week.

Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 26. The alternate dates for this job are Oct. 26-28.

The detour route will utilize Smith, Freeze and Wright roads.

Beginning Oct. 26, Umberger Road near Mount Ulla will be closed at the 2300 block near Thomas Lane. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 28. The alternate dates for this job are Oct. 31 - Nov. 2.

The detour route will utilize Umberger, Amity Hill, Triplett and Mount Tabor Church roads.

Both closures are dependent on weather and are necessary for the replacement of failed storm drain culverts that cross under the roadways to prevent damage to the roads and adjacent properties. Both roads will remain closed until all work is complete.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and plan accordingly for delays due to the detours.

