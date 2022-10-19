Slight warm-up on the way after another cold night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The unseasonably cool weather continues for the next few days with a gradual warm-up in store for the weekend.

Today: Sunny, cool & dry

Cold mornings ahead

Warming up by the weekend

After tying a record low temperature this morning of 30°, temperatures will stay cool throughout the day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will turn cold close to freezing once again. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Temperature Swing (WBTV)

Slightly warmer conditions for Thursday with high temperatures warming up to the low to mid 60s. Thursday night, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the upper 60s by Friday and 70s by the weekend. No rain chances through the weekend!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

BRRRRR!

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.