Slight warm-up on the way after another cold night

Clear skies and light breezes will allow for more frosty cold weather tonight.
The unseasonably cool weather continues for the next few days with a gradual warm-up in store for the weekend.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The unseasonably cool weather continues for the next few days with a gradual warm-up in store for the weekend.

  • Today: Sunny, cool & dry
  • Cold mornings ahead
  • Warming up by the weekend

After tying a record low temperature this morning of 30°, temperatures will stay cool throughout the day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will turn cold close to freezing once again. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Slightly warmer conditions for Thursday with high temperatures warming up to the low to mid 60s. Thursday night, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the upper 60s by Friday and 70s by the weekend. No rain chances through the weekend!

