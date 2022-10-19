Silver Alert issued for missing Cabarrus County couple

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a husband and wife reported missing out of Cabarrus County, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, 76-year-old Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr. and 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson were last seen near Troutman Road in Midland.

Authorities said family members called and said Lillie and Merlin Wilson spent money in the area of Interstate 485 and W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte. The relatives tracked their banking.

There are currently no photos of the couple.

Officials think both are suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment. The couple are possibly driving a white 2009 Lexus RX 350 with an N.C. tag of TNS5103.

Lillie Wilson is described as 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing green scrubs.

Merlin Wilson is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 920-3000.

