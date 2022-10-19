Silver Alert canceled for Cabarrus County couple reported missing

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a husband and wife reported missing out of Cabarrus County, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, 76-year-old Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr. and 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson were last seen near Troutman Road in Midland.

Authorities said family members called and said Lillie and Merlin Wilson spent money in the area of Interstate 485 and W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte. The relatives tracked their banking.

The alert was canceled shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Further details were not immediately available.

