NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Silver Alert canceled for Cabarrus County couple reported missing

The alert was canceled shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
There are currently no photos of the couple.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a husband and wife reported missing out of Cabarrus County, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, 76-year-old Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr. and 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson were last seen near Troutman Road in Midland.

Authorities said family members called and said Lillie and Merlin Wilson spent money in the area of Interstate 485 and W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte. The relatives tracked their banking.

The alert was canceled shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
(left) suspect (right) example of Arnold Palmer doll
Gastonia PD searching for suspect that broke into dentist office, stole $4K Arnold Palmer doll
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’

Latest News

Officers are diverting traffic on Old Statesville Road.
Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte
Fire officials said the fire was contained to the garage as crews brought the fire under...
Concord home damaged by fire, investigation underway
Road work will affect Smith Rd. and Umberger Rd.
Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements
The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a...
A new community ceramics center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord