NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Now it’s children that we are losing’: Mecklenburg County unveils crime prevention plan

County leaders were presented with The Way Foward, a five-year strategic plan to curb the rising violence and drop homicides and gun-related assaults by 10 percent.
County leaders were presented with The Way Foward, a five-year strategic plan to curb the rising violence and drop homicides and gun-related assaults.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crime in Mecklenburg County is something you’ve heard WBTV talk about.

It impacts every single one of us. But what are the solutions to stop it?

Tonight, county leaders met to talk about a long-term approach to stopping the violence. A plan was created that addresses the issue from a public health standpoint.

”Critical issue in our community,” Mark Jerris a Mecklenburg County commissioner says. “There’s no question about it.”

The health approach is key. Knowing that crime, poverty, and lack of access often go hand in hand. Tonight, the hope is by identifying these issues, will lead to safer neighborhoods for everyone.

“Now it’s children that we are losing,” Vilma Leake a Mecklenburg County commissioner says. “What is our future going to look like? Who’s going to be sitting up here? Five years from today or 10 years from today?”

County leaders were presented with The Way Foward, a five-year strategic plan to curb the rising violence and drop homicides and gun-related assaults by 10 percent.

The plan approaches violence as a public health issue with the potential to see a difference.

According to data from 2015-2020, males are nearly 90 percent of homicide victims and suspects.

Arguments are one of the leading causes with low-income areas home to the highest homicide numbers.

The plan has five areas of focus: community engagement, support for youth and families, economic opportunities, government collaboration, and safer communities.

That includes collaboration with schools, workforce development, and violence prevention programs.

Crime is a public health crisis and needs a community effort to fix it.

The Office of Violence Prevention is leading this effort. They say over 400 community members were involved, which also includes some grassroots organizations already on the ground. The plan has the beginning fiscal year of 2023.

Related: N.C. leaders push for Hates Crimes Prevention Act

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle
Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work
Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’