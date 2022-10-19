‘Now it’s children that we are losing’: Mecklenburg County unveils crime prevention plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crime in Mecklenburg County is something you’ve heard WBTV talk about.

It impacts every single one of us. But what are the solutions to stop it?

Tonight, county leaders met to talk about a long-term approach to stopping the violence. A plan was created that addresses the issue from a public health standpoint.

”Critical issue in our community,” Mark Jerris a Mecklenburg County commissioner says. “There’s no question about it.”

The health approach is key. Knowing that crime, poverty, and lack of access often go hand in hand. Tonight, the hope is by identifying these issues, will lead to safer neighborhoods for everyone.

“Now it’s children that we are losing,” Vilma Leake a Mecklenburg County commissioner says. “What is our future going to look like? Who’s going to be sitting up here? Five years from today or 10 years from today?”

County leaders were presented with The Way Foward, a five-year strategic plan to curb the rising violence and drop homicides and gun-related assaults by 10 percent.

The plan approaches violence as a public health issue with the potential to see a difference.

According to data from 2015-2020, males are nearly 90 percent of homicide victims and suspects.

Arguments are one of the leading causes with low-income areas home to the highest homicide numbers.

The plan has five areas of focus: community engagement, support for youth and families, economic opportunities, government collaboration, and safer communities.

That includes collaboration with schools, workforce development, and violence prevention programs.

Crime is a public health crisis and needs a community effort to fix it.

The Office of Violence Prevention is leading this effort. They say over 400 community members were involved, which also includes some grassroots organizations already on the ground. The plan has the beginning fiscal year of 2023.

Related: N.C. leaders push for Hates Crimes Prevention Act

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.