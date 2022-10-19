No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle
The bus was struck, but no one was hurt.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road.
The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. The bus was struck, but no one was hurt.
A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver was not injured.
According to authorities, this was a road rage incident.
The Dodge Charger was found later, where authorities found the suspects.
One suspect had a firearm, and another suspect was bitten by a K-9 during their arrest.
If you have any further information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (704)-344-1600.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.