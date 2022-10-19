NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle

The bus was struck, but no one was hurt.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road.

The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. The bus was struck, but no one was hurt.

A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver was not injured.

According to authorities, this was a road rage incident.

The Dodge Charger was found later, where authorities found the suspects.

One suspect had a firearm, and another suspect was bitten by a K-9 during their arrest.

If you have any further information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (704)-344-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg county police car with yellow tap cross
‘Now it’s children that we are losing’: Mecklenburg County unveils crime prevention plan
Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work
Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’