No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road.

The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. The bus was struck, but no one was hurt.

A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver was not injured.

According to authorities, this was a road rage incident.

The Dodge Charger was found later, where authorities found the suspects.

One suspect had a firearm, and another suspect was bitten by a K-9 during their arrest.

If you have any further information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (704)-344-1600.

