Mother of 18-year-old shot and killed wants DA to charge teen murder suspect as an adult

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother is demanding justice for her son.

Kashawn Johnson, 18, was shot and killed back in May.

Two people were later arrested for his murder.

But Johnson’s mom, Tianna Nelson, says the district attorney is not fully holding that teenager accountable.

Nelson says she is trying to bring attention to what she calls the lack of action by the DA.

She says Johnson was robbed and gunned down three months after graduating early from high school.

Police charged two people in the case with murder and robbery. 20-year-old Desmond Dailey, and a 15-year-old, who has not been named due to being a juvenile.

Johnson’s mother says despite being reassured by the DA’s office that the 15-year-old would be tried as an adult, five months later, the DA’s office has not done that.

“I lost my only child. If I have to take every minute of my entire life for the rest of my life and fight for what is right, for those who cannot speak, who are not here anymore, then that is what I will do and that is what I intend to do,” Nelson said.

The DA’s office told WBTV that they couldn’t talk about any case involving an underage suspect.

But they did say a decision to transfer a juvenile to the superior court in any case is made after a thorough analysis of evidence and surrounding circumstances.

Also Read: Homicides up nearly 27% in Charlotte through 3rd quarter of 2022; overall violent crime down, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.