NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man charged in Brittanee Drexel murder to face judge Wednesday

Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to...
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies. He has since been charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual assault in the 2009 death of Brittanee Drexel.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing a 17-year-old in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Brittanee Drexel case, will face a Georgetown County judge at 10 a.m.

Investigators say he kidnapped, assaulted and killed Drexel, a New York teen who was vacationing in Myrtle Beach during Spring Break on April 25, 2009.

Prosecutors have not provided details about the reason for the hearing.

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach.(Source: Drexel family, Georgetown County Detention Center)

Georgetown County deputies say Moody confessed after he was charged on May 4 with obstruction of justice. Authorities said that Moody strangled Drexel on the same night that he kidnapped her.

Drexel’s body was later recovered in the Harmony Township area of Georgetown County after Moody revealed the location.

Moody was named in 2012 as a person of interest in her disappearance and is not a stranger to law enforcement. He served more the 20 years in a California prison for some similar charges including rape and kidnapping of a child under 14.

Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel(Contributed)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
(left) suspect (right) example of Arnold Palmer doll
Gastonia PD searching for suspect that broke into dentist office, stole $4K Arnold Palmer doll
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’

Latest News

Officers are diverting traffic on Old Statesville Road.
Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte
Cabarrus County authorities are searching for a missing husband and wife.
Silver Alert canceled for Cabarrus County couple reported missing
Fire officials said the fire was contained to the garage as crews brought the fire under...
Concord home damaged by fire, investigation underway
Road work will affect Smith Rd. and Umberger Rd.
Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements
The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a...
A new community ceramics center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord