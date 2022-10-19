At least 1 dead in pileup involving nearly 65 vehicles on I-5 in Linn County; SB lanes closed

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A stretch of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed for several hours Wednesday after a deadly crash involving dozens of vehicles occurred in Linn County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-5 are closed at milepost 216, the OR-228 Halsey-Brownsville exit, due to multiple crashes.

Updated information as Interstate 5 northbound continues to be slow moving. https://t.co/ZyzSNWjpmx https://t.co/J4LAijD69Y pic.twitter.com/TZZHvkZ05o — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) October 19, 2022

SB I-5 is closed at MP 216, the OR 228 Halsey-Brownsville Exit due to multiple crashes in an area with heavy fog. Traffic is being detoured to OR 99E. Expect an extended closure.



Drive with caution, use alt routes and watch out for emergency responders. https://t.co/HCzFm0ansC pic.twitter.com/KiIzGlgXyp — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) October 19, 2022

Oregon State Police said preliminary investigation estimates 15 to 20 commercial motor vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. OSP told FOX 12 that at least one person has died.

According to OSP, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

School buses from Eugene arrived to the scene to help relocate 30 to 40 stranded motorists. DEQ and HazMat has responded to cleanup any leaking fluids on the interstate.

ODOT said the closure will last for most of the day. Traffic is being detoured at the Highway 228 exit to Highway 99E. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

