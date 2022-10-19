Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.

Photos show the front of the home was peppered with gunshots, which according to police documents, struck two vehicles that were parked inside the garage, and caused other damage to the residence.

Three juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old. A 15-year-old was also inside.

Neighbors said that they were awakened by more than two dozen gunshots.

A man who lives in the home said that one of the bullets narrowly missed one of the children, who was sleeping at the time of the incident.

Neighbors said the house has been targeted in the past when the previous owners still lived there.

The family that currently lives in the home just moved in four months ago.

