Frosty start to Thursday morning, yet milder temperatures ahead

By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s for the piedmont, and upper 20s in the mountains. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant afternoon temperatures develop for Thursday, with highs in the 60s for the piedmont and around 50 degrees for the mountains.

  • Frosty start to Thursday morning, with upper 20s to lower 30s.
  • Highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday; 50s in the mountains.
  • Afternoon highs in the 70s this weekend, with 60s for the mountains.
Expect warmer weather starting in the weekend.
Expect warmer weather starting in the weekend.(WBTV)

Tonight will stay mostly clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Milder afternoons develop for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the 60s, under mostly sunny skies.  The NC mountains will have afternoon high temperatures mainly in the 50s.

The weekend looks pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will continue to be on a warming trend for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s for the piedmont, and 60s in the mountains.

Rain chances may not develop until midweek next week. Extended weather model data is not in agreement on exact timing, yet some rain chances are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. High temperatures look to stay in the 70s for midweek next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant fall weather ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

