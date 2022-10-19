NC DHHS Flu
Discussion on proposed I-77 toll lanes set to resume at Wednesday meeting

The NCDOT lacks the money for major road upgrades; toll lanes become the proposed alternative.
Drivers have given a resounding “No” to the idea of more toll lanes on I-77, but officials say they might have to make a difficult choice.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is scheduled to meet with North Carolina Department of Transportation officials Wednesday night to review the plan to add toll lanes on Interstate 77.

It’s not been a popular idea, but it was out of an unsolicited bid to NCDOT officials to address the congestion on the highway that gives many area drivers daily trouble.

This unsolicited bid from Cintra to build toll lanes south of Charlotte to the South Carolina state line is something that has been unfolding for a while now and the transportation planning organization will discuss studies done on the project.

The company wants to build 11 miles of additional toll lanes from the Brookshire Freeway in uptown to the S.C. state line.

The NCDOT lacks the money for major road upgrades; toll lanes become the proposed alternative.

Data from transportation officials shows traffic congestion by 2050 would be almost unbearable if there is no expansion of I-77 by that point. This is where that bid came in.

Drivers have given a resounding “No” to the idea of more toll lanes on I-77, but officials say they might have to make a difficult choice.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Download the free WBTV news app for up-to-date information on what comes out of the discussion.

