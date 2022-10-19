Crime Stoppers: Grieving mother wants justice for son killed in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to identify the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that injured one man and killed another.

The incident happened Saturday, July 16 around 3 a.m. Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station near the intersection of University City Blvd. and John Kirk Drive. 21-year-old Ahmad Jones was injured in the shooting. 22-year-old Tashon Mock was killed.

Mock’s mother, Monique Andrade, spoke to WBTV about her son’s killing in an interview Tuesday.

“He was just a bubbly young man, smiled all the time, loved to laugh, just a big clown,” said Andrade about her son.

She said Mock grew up in Statesville and enjoyed video games, basketball and hanging out with his friends. She noted that while her son was not feuding with anyone and didn’t like drama, she did worry about him one day getting hurt.

“That was my greatest fear being the mom of a black, male son and just knowing the crime in Charlotte. I would always be nervous when he would tell me he was coming to Charlotte,” said Andrade.

She said she was crushed when she got the call that her son had been shot.

“My heart just fell. I mean that’s not a call that anybody wants to get,” she explained.

Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said it is unclear exactly what was happening prior to the deadly shooting.

“It’s hard to say. The only thing we were told is that Mr. Mock was standing in this parking lot with some friends and somebody just began shooting at him,” Smith explained.

He said detectives are unsure whether Mock was targeted by the shooter(s).

The detective said he is confident that someone in the community knows who is responsible for the shooting and isn’t coming forward.

Andrade is pleading for people with information about her son’s killing to come forward and talk to police.

“I feel like I can’t have closure without knowing who killed my son,” said Andrade. “I want them to be brought to justice because my life will never be the same. That’s my only son.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

