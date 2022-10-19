Concord home damaged by fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a home in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the Concord Fire Department.

The Concord Fire Department was dispatched on Tuesday night at approximately 7:09 p.m. to 1029 Fairway Ridge Road NW. Crews arrived on scene within four minutes and reported fire showing through the roof of the garage.

Officials said the fire was contained to the garage as crews brought the fire under control within 21 minutes and stopped it from spreading to the main body of the house.

A total of four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, one incident safety officer, and two battalion chiefs responded with a total of 24 firefighters, according to officials. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

While one occupant was home at the time, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

