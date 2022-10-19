NC DHHS Flu
CMPD is requesting the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect

The shooting happened near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road on Oct. 2.
Authorities are searching for a man accused of being involved in a shooting on Oct. 2.
Authorities are searching for a man accused of being involved in a shooting on Oct. 2.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

Surveillance video shows a male wearing a black jacket and brown shirt and blue jeans. In the video, the suspect can be seen firing a weapon.

The public can contact Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600.

A monetary reward could be given for a tip leading to an arrest.

