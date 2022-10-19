CMPD is requesting the public’s help in identifying a shooting suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

CMPD needs your help in identifying this suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on Oct 2,2022 at about 1pm at South Tryon and Remount Rd. ☎ Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip for 💰 at 704-334-1600 leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/b4irl4XNia — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) October 19, 2022

Surveillance video shows a male wearing a black jacket and brown shirt and blue jeans. In the video, the suspect can be seen firing a weapon.

The public can contact Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 704-334-1600.

A monetary reward could be given for a tip leading to an arrest.

