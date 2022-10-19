NC DHHS Flu
Chilly mornings the rest of the week before a gorgeous weekend

Clear skies and light breezes will allow for more frosty cold weather tonight.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate again today, and after a frigid start, afternoon readings will only top out in the upper 50s again, well below average for this time of the year. At least it won’t be quite as breezy as it was Monday afternoon.

  • Next Few Days: Cold starts, lots of sunshine
  • Weekend: Warmer 70s return to the forecast
  • Much-Needed Rain: Not a drop until next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Clear skies and light breezes will allow for more frosty cold weather tonight. Protect your plants and pets, as low temperatures are forecast to bottom out near 32 degrees again Thursday morning.

There’s plenty of sunshine and not a drop of much-needed rain in the forecast right through the weekend. While morning lows will drop into the frosty cold 30s Thursday and Friday mornings, afternoon temperatures will steadily rebound. Afternoon readings Thursday and Friday will inch well up into the 60s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous! There’ll be plenty of sunshine on both days with lower 70s forecast for Saturday afternoon, warming further to the middle 70s on Sunday.

I expect we’ll hold in the 70s early next week with little chance for any much-needed rain until the midweek period.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

