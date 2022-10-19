Chilly mornings the rest of the week before a gorgeous weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate again today, and after a frigid start, afternoon readings will only top out in the upper 50s again, well below average for this time of the year. At least it won’t be quite as breezy as it was Monday afternoon.

Next Few Days: Cold starts, lots of sunshine

Weekend: Warmer 70s return to the forecast

Much-Needed Rain: Not a drop until next week

While we're on the cold side of a ridge of high pressure now, we'll be on the back side later in the week. That means a nice, steady warm-up over the next several days, culminating in a beautifully warm weekend. Enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/OqhNelvdGq — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 19, 2022

Clear skies and light breezes will allow for more frosty cold weather tonight. Protect your plants and pets, as low temperatures are forecast to bottom out near 32 degrees again Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT: Another clear & cold night in the forecast for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Thursday morning daybreak readings will likely be very near 32° for many neighborhoods. Cover up plants & take care of your pets. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fxv9xXEjHd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 19, 2022

There’s plenty of sunshine and not a drop of much-needed rain in the forecast right through the weekend. While morning lows will drop into the frosty cold 30s Thursday and Friday mornings, afternoon temperatures will steadily rebound. Afternoon readings Thursday and Friday will inch well up into the 60s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous! There’ll be plenty of sunshine on both days with lower 70s forecast for Saturday afternoon, warming further to the middle 70s on Sunday.

Sure, plenty of cold weather to go around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area now, but if you hold on, the weekend brings hope for more sunshine & much warmer readings.... #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fI2cI1Bckp — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 19, 2022

I expect we’ll hold in the 70s early next week with little chance for any much-needed rain until the midweek period.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

