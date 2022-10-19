Brilliance of fall on full display along Blue Ridge Parkway

NC DHHS Flu
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but there are still brilliant now.
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but there are still brilliant now.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For brilliant natural beauty, it’s hard to top the Blue Ridge Parkway in the North Carolina Mountains. That scenic drive was packed over the weekend as thousands descended upon the High Country to catch the leaves at their peak of brilliance. On Wednesday, that color was still there, but the crowds were much smaller.

The views are simply breathtaking, or as those stopping at scenic overlooks said today, “beautiful,” “inspiring,” and “lovely.”

There are many more words you could to describe this beauty, now in its peak of brilliance.

Boone was busy on Wedensday, like always, but just turn onto the Blue Ridge Parkway and you could find yourself with little company. A family from Raleigh made the trip today.

“Travel on the parkway to see the pretty leaves,” the driver said.

Many stopped to look, to take pictures, this young man preferred a more interactive experience. A group of friends from California came across the country for the colorful view.

“Like the yellow, green, purple, what else, blue skies, white clouds, yeah…it’s beautiful,” one friend said.

There are more happy little trees here than Bob Ross could paint on a mile of canvas…and even those who live and work here say this season has been special.

“The colors were amazing. I think it was probably the best year in quite a while, the traffic…it looked almost like a freeway,” said Steve Duprey.

Duprey runs the Mustard Seed Market just off the Parkway in Blowing Rock. He had a busy weekend and says those folks who are here today are still getting a wonderful show.

“There is still a lot of color out there,” Duprey added.

