Authorities searching for missing 74-year-old Statesville woman

She was last seen wearing a light-colored nightgown.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Iredell County.

Authorities say 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy was last seen at a home off Miller Farm Road in Statesville.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bellamy has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored nightgown. Officials say Bellamy could be driving a grey 2003 Lexus RX300 with N.C. license plate REH1611.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3100.

