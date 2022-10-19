Authorities searching for missing 74-year-old Statesville woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Iredell County.

Authorities say 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy was last seen at a home off Miller Farm Road in Statesville.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bellamy has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored nightgown. Officials say Bellamy could be driving a grey 2003 Lexus RX300 with N.C. license plate REH1611.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3100.

