Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department arrested an Uber driver for sexually assault of a passenger.

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her.

Police responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital where the victim reported the assault. After investigating, officers identified Diaz-Gomez as the suspect and arrested him later that day.

He was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The Matthews PD has been in contact with Uber representatives and provided notification of this investigation.

Also Read: Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.