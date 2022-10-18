NC DHHS Flu
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director

Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the...
Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position.(Town of Harrisburg)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as the new Planning Director. Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position.

Harrisburg’s Town Manager, Rob Donham, shared, “We are very excited to add Zac to our team here in Harrisburg. Zac’s professionalism, experience in Cabarrus County, and expertise in long range planning made him the perfect fit for the Town.  In his time here as The Interim Planning Director, Zac also demonstrated a passion for engaging and listening to the residents and has fit in seamlessly with the existing staff.  We look forward to Zac guiding big things for Harrisburg’s future.”

Gordon is no stranger to Cabarrus County. Mr. Gordon was the first “in-house” Planning Director for The City of Kannapolis from 2014 – 2021. He played a vital role in the rapid residential, commercial, and industrial development that has occurred in The City of Kannapolis.

Gordon received his Masters in Regional Planning from Cornell University. He has led multiple teams where the focus of his work has been community and economic development, land use, transportation, and project planning.

Gordan shared, “As Planning Director for the Town of Harrisburg, my goal is to ensure that the Town continues to grow in a responsible and sustainable manner, while providing the best possible planning services to Harrisburg residents and those who are looking to do business in the Town. Harrisburg is a special place, and I look forward to working with Town staff, Town Council, residents, and other stakeholders to preserve Harrisburg’s unique character and attractiveness by balancing future growth and development with preservation and enhancement of the Town’s open space and natural resources.”

