SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime

crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A recent research report named South Carolina in the top 10 states with the highest rate of violent crime for 2020.

The Law Office of Jorge Vela says their criminal law experts analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and found SC had 540.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2020, ranking the state no. 7 for the country.

According to the report, South Carolinians between ages 40 and 49 had the lowest number of violent crimes. Most victims were acquaintances with the offender.

Below is the law office’s ranking of the top 10 states with the highest rates of violent crime for 2020:

  1. Alaska
  2. New Mexico
  3. Tennessee
  4. Arkansas
  5. Louisiana
  6. Missouri
  7. South Carolina
  8. South Dakota
  9. Arizona
  10. Michigan

Hawaii, Idaho, Wyoming, Rhode Island, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine were the states with the lowest violent crime rates for 2020.

