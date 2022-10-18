Pool rental side hustle one way to offset inflation

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Chris Verner loves the water and for a price, he will share that love with the public.

“We have a firepit, grill, and of course water toys for people to use and the trampoline,” the Fort Mill, S.C. man said.

Verner walked WBTV through his backyard oasis outfitted with a pool with heating and chilling capabilities, a hot tub, and an outdoor theater.

He is one of a growing number of Americans renting out their pools for profit.

Related: Reselling items online a viable side hustle amid inflation concerns

“We’ve made probably between $2,000 and $3,000 this summer. We were out of town for a month,” Verner said.

According to Verner, the extra income pays for pool upkeep. The remaining cash helps him keep up with inflation.

Verner also has a pontoon boat he rents out during the summer on an app for boats. He can make up to $1,000 a weekend taking people out on the lake.

“[With the pool], our main expense is the electric bill and chemicals,” he said. “We spend about $400 a year on all the different chemicals we use. Any extra income helps off set bills.”

Verner, who is a qualifier for a national solar company by day, uses the online marketplace Swimply to rent out his pool. He books about two guests a week in the summer with a standard rate of $60 for up to five guests. The rate increases to $100 an hour if the pool is heated or chilled.

Traffic slows down during the off-season, but he still gets occasional customers wanting to use his backyard in the fall.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of growth in the [Charlotte region] and regions like that,” Simply co-founder Asher Weinberger said.

According to Weinberger, there are currently 20 pool listings in Charlotte. The number of listings across the state goes up to 130.

In South Carolina, there are 70 listings across the state.

“We are also seeing growth in [the Charlotte area] what we believe is due to migration out of regular tier one cities,” Weinberger said. “We do best in smaller cities that have adjacent suburbs where people can get into a beautiful backyard.”

Renting your property comes with risks, including the possibility of property damage. Swimply hosts are eligible for up to $10,000 if their pool or property is damaged during a reservation and the guest will not or is unable to pay.

Verner has not had that problem yet.

“I’m a contractor and an electrician,” Verner said. “If anything were to happen, I can take care of myself.”

Verner said he uses a 1099-K tax form to report his earnings.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.