Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face.

According to the school system, the incident happened Tuesday morning on bus 1701 for Winterfield Elementary School.

The district reported nine students were on board at the time and were transferred to another bus.

Medic evaluated the driver and reported they had non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating.

