NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say

The name of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is in custody after shooting his roommate Monday night in Hickory, authorities say.

According to Hickory Police, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Street Southeast near 8th Avenue Southeast.

Police said a man admitted to shooting his roommate and called law enforcement after the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available.

For updates on this and other breaking news, download the free WBTV news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Jer'Michael Davidson and Lee Owens arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Latest News

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - OCTOBER 24: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21,...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for “home track” race this weekend in Austin
The water line break has resulted in a loss of water pressure over the majority of the Town’s...
Boil water advisor issued after water line break in Clover; schools on two-hour delay
The Hall Sisters, Jessica, Natalie, Lydia and Valerie, are a pop-country group performing in a...
“A Bury Home Companion” is coming to Lee Street Theater October 29th
Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the...
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director