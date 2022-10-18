NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

Police looking for another person who was firing shots in crowd
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men who was shot during an altercation that left several people hurt during a homecoming concert on the campus of Livingstone College on Saturday night is being charged with attempted murder.

Salisbury Police announced during a press conference on Tuesday that Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, is being charged. Kelly is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound that he suffered during the shooting.

He will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police confirmed he is not a student.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the Livingstone campus off West Monroe Street in Salisbury. Hundreds had gathered for a homecoming concert by the rap artist Asian Doll when shots rang out.

Related: Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert

Police said that one woman was treated and released after her neck was grazed by a bullet. Two men, including Kelly, were shot and are in the hospital. Two Livingstone College students were injured while trying to get to safety after the shots were fired.

Kelly is known to local law enforcement. In August he was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction in connection to an incident in which he was allegedly found in possession of a handgun with no serial number and a select-fire switch.

In November 2018, Kelly was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for a Thanksgiving Day incident that left 19-year-old Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson dead.

Officials believe that on Thanksgiving afternoon, Kelly and Gibson were with several other teenagers at another home. Police said that Kelly had a handgun which discharged, striking Gibson.

Kelly and another individual then took Gibson to the hospital in a friend’s car and left him there, according to police.

Convicted in that 2018 case on June 30, 2020, Kelly received a suspended sentence of 30 months.

There may be additional suspects, officers said during Tuesday’s press conference, and are asking for help identifying a person wearing a face covering/mask, red jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information should send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook page, email the Rowan Reginal Crime Information Center (RRCIC) at rrcic@salisburync.gov, or call the Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 216-5262.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Jer'Michael Davidson and Lee Owens arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

Latest News

(left) suspect (right) example of Arnold Palmer doll
Gastonia PD searching for suspect that broke into dentist office, stole $4K Arnold Palmer doll
Dairy Queen Wilkinson Blvd
Longtime Charlotte Dairy Queen up for sale, listed at $1.4 million
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot