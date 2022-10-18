Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men who was shot during an altercation that left several people hurt during a homecoming concert on the campus of Livingstone College on Saturday night is being charged with attempted murder.

Salisbury Police announced during a press conference on Tuesday that Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, is being charged. Kelly is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound that he suffered during the shooting.

He will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police confirmed he is not a student.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the Livingstone campus off West Monroe Street in Salisbury. Hundreds had gathered for a homecoming concert by the rap artist Asian Doll when shots rang out.

Related: Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert

Police said that one woman was treated and released after her neck was grazed by a bullet. Two men, including Kelly, were shot and are in the hospital. Two Livingstone College students were injured while trying to get to safety after the shots were fired.

Kelly is known to local law enforcement. In August he was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction in connection to an incident in which he was allegedly found in possession of a handgun with no serial number and a select-fire switch.

In November 2018, Kelly was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for a Thanksgiving Day incident that left 19-year-old Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson dead.

Officials believe that on Thanksgiving afternoon, Kelly and Gibson were with several other teenagers at another home. Police said that Kelly had a handgun which discharged, striking Gibson.

Kelly and another individual then took Gibson to the hospital in a friend’s car and left him there, according to police.

Convicted in that 2018 case on June 30, 2020, Kelly received a suspended sentence of 30 months.

There may be additional suspects, officers said during Tuesday’s press conference, and are asking for help identifying a person wearing a face covering/mask, red jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information should send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook page, email the Rowan Reginal Crime Information Center (RRCIC) at rrcic@salisburync.gov, or call the Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 216-5262.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.