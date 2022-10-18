‘Love is not abuse’: Local counselor, minister bringing awareness about domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic violence is personal for Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams.

She says she grew up in an abusive household. In her adult years, the abuse appeared in a relationship.

“When I was in my relationship. I was in a fight for two hours. But the problem was I felt like I was just fighting my partner at the time. But it wasn’t just a fight. I was in an abusive relationship. But I didn’t call it an abusive relationship because I was hitting back. It doesn’t matter,” she said.

Cathey-Williams says the abuse showed up in multiple ways.

Also Read: One-on-one: Charlotte mayor speaks on efforts to end violent crime

“I started having to wear makeup going to work. I started...people would ask me are you okay? Because I would kind of suffer in silence,” she said.

It’s a type of silence that thousands of people deal with every year.

“Love is not abuse,” Cathey-Williams added.

Just in the Charlotte area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say its domestic violence unit investigates nearly 1,500 felony cases every year.

That’s out of 9,000 reports taken.

As a Christian counselor at A Beautiful Butterfly Christian Counseling Center, she says awareness is needed for both the victim and abuser.

She found herself on both sides.

“When I left the relationship, what I didn’t realize is no longer was our victim but I became the abuser because I took what, what happened to me in the relationship to other relationships,” she said.

This past weekend, she led a march in West Charlotte, which was part of an annual Can You Hear Me Now domestic violence awareness campaign sponsored by ButterflyLife.

“I have a heart to let people know you can make a decision to walk away from that abuse you can make a decision to say my hands are made for love. I will no longer use my hands for abuse,” she said.

You can get resources by contacting ButterflyLife or calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.