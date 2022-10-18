NC DHHS Flu
Longtime Charlotte Dairy Queen up for sale, listed at $1.4 million

Dairy Queen Wilkinson Blvd
Dairy Queen Wilkinson Blvd(LoopNet)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The longtime 75-year-old Dairy Queen located on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte is listed for sale, according to listings online.

The store was built in 1947 at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. and is listed with a price of $1.4 million. It is the longest-running ice cream franchise in Charlotte, according to the Landmarks Commission.

According to the listing, the 1/2 acre site can be used for fast food, express oil change, auto detailing/car wash, etc.

In 2019, another iconic Dairy Queen located on Central Avenue in Charlotte announced that it was closing. It was replaced recently by Milkbread.

More details will be provided when available. Be alerted first on the free WBTV News app.

