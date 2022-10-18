NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis loose leaf collection begins October 31

To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, visit //kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download...
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Kannapolis loose leaf collection will begin October 31 and will end March 10. After March 3, officials request that you bag any loose leaves you have and place them at the curb for yard waste collection.

During the Loose-Leaf Season, there will not be loose leaf collection on the following holidays observed by the City: Veteran’s Day (Nov 11th), Thanksgiving (Nov 24th and 25th), Christmas (Dec 22nd, 23th, and 26th), New Year’s Day (Jan 2nd) and Martin Luther King Day (Jan 16th).

Loose Leaf Collection Do’s & Don’ts:

  • Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line – not in ditches – in rows parallel with the street.
  • Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
  • Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected.
  • Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.
  • Leaves must be clear of water meters and fences and placed on the street side of retaining walls.
  • Leaves must be clear of sidewalks/street.

To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, visit //kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.

