Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon.

The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future amenities of Yadkin River Park being developed by Davidson County. In addition to attractive landscaping, the trailhead will include parking on the Rowan County side of the river and the first 1,100 feet of trail that will eventually connect to downtown Spencer and beyond.

Committees of citizens, local government officials and staff, project fundraisers, and other collaborators have been meeting in both Counties for several years to plan and develop what is envisioned as a regional recreational attraction that will highlight the significant historical and natural resources of the area.

The town has appreciated the collaboration and support of Davidson County, Rowan County, North Carolina State Parks, Carolina Thread Trail, Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation, Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, and last but not least: Friends of Rowan who provided a check for the remaining funds needed for the project at today’s ceremony.

Hall Contracting Co of Charlotte will build the approximately $760,000 project, which was designed by Alfred Benesch & Company. Final completion is expected by March 24, 2023.

