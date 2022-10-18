NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

Project will connect Spencer to Yadkin River Park across Wil-Cox Bridge
The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and...
The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future amenities of Yadkin River Park being developed by Davidson County.(Town of Spencer)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon.

The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future amenities of Yadkin River Park being developed by Davidson County. In addition to attractive landscaping, the trailhead will include parking on the Rowan County side of the river and the first 1,100 feet of trail that will eventually connect to downtown Spencer and beyond.

Committees of citizens, local government officials and staff, project fundraisers, and other collaborators have been meeting in both Counties for several years to plan and develop what is envisioned as a regional recreational attraction that will highlight the significant historical and natural resources of the area.

The town has appreciated the collaboration and support of Davidson County, Rowan County, North Carolina State Parks, Carolina Thread Trail, Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation, Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, and last but not least: Friends of Rowan who provided a check for the remaining funds needed for the project at today’s ceremony.

Hall Contracting Co of Charlotte will build the approximately $760,000 project, which was designed by Alfred Benesch & Company. Final completion is expected by March 24, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Jer'Michael Davidson and Lee Owens arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Latest News

The Hall Sisters, Jessica, Natalie, Lydia and Valerie, are a pop-country group performing in a...
“A Bury Home Companion” is coming to Lee Street Theater October 29th
The Clover School District is on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break
Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the...
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director
Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break