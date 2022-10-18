Gastonia PD searching for suspect that broke into dentist office, stole $4K Arnold Palmer doll

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a man that stole an expensive collectible Arnold Palmer doll from a dentist’s office.

A male suspect broke into a dental office on W. Hudson Boulevard on Oct. 16 and stole several items including an 11-inch, 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll of golf legend Arnold Palmer.

The reported value of the doll is $4,000, according to the owner. Palmer’s signature should be on the yellow backing behind the doll.

If anybody happens to see this very unique item show up for sale at any pawn stores or on any online marketplaces/yard sales sites, GPD officers would love to hear from you.

If you have any information about this suspect or this burglary, please call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.

