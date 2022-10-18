NC DHHS Flu
First Alert and widespread freeze warnings in effect

Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue for Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will stay in the upper 50s this afternoon with sunshine and breezy conditions.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s for the piedmont and mid-20s in the mountains. Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures continue for Wednesday, with highs in the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains. Milder afternoons return for the weekend.

  • Widespread Freeze Warnings for Wednesday morning.
  • Mostly sunny and dry through the week.
  • Milder for the weekend and early next week.

Widespread Freeze Warnings are in effect for Wednesday morning, with morning low temperatures in the lower 30s for the piedmont, and mid-20s for the mountains.

Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

Chilly mornings and milder afternoons develop for Thursday and Friday, with morning low temperatures in the 30s and afternoon high temperatures in the 60s, under mostly sunny skies.

North Carolina’s mountain areas will have low temperatures at or below freezing, with afternoon high temperatures in the 50s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

The weekend looks pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will continue to be on a warming trend for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s for the piedmont, and 60s in the mountains.

Rain chances may not develop until midweek next week. Extended weather model data is not in agreement on exact timing, yet some rain chances are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday next week. High temperatures look to stay in the 70s for midweek next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

