First Alert: Coldest morning temperatures in six months on the way

Protect your plants and pets, as low temperatures are forecast to bottom out near 32 degrees at daybreak Wednesday.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Charlotte and the Piedmont tonight.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following three straight days with near 80-degree high temperatures around Charlotte, today will be much cooler.

  • First Alert: Cold morning temperatures rest of the week
  • Weekend: Warmer 70s in the forecast
  • Much-Needed Rain: Not a drop expected

Despite plenty of sunshine, afternoon readings will only top out in the upper 50s, well below average for this time of the year. Mountain neighborhoods will struggle to get much above 40 degrees.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Charlotte and the Piedmont tonight. Protect your plants and pets, as low temperatures are forecast to bottom out near 32 degrees at daybreak Wednesday.

There’s plenty of sunshine and not a drop of much-needed rain in the forecast for the rest of the week. While morning lows will drop into the cold 30s Thursday and Friday mornings, afternoon temperatures will gradually rebound through the rest of the workweek. Wednesday afternoon’s high will be close to 60 degrees, then well into the 60s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is looking gorgeous! High temperatures will improve to the 70s with lots of sunshine forecast on both days.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

