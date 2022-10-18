Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmers

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - The plants at home might not like this cold weather, but for farmers, we talked to, they say these cold temperatures are quite alright.

Lead farmer Sam Hall at Bush N Vine says cold weather coming through is the sign that this season is practically over. Even though it came a little bit earlier than expected.

Bush N Vine has a fall strawberry picking season that could have been affected by the colder weather. Hall says those are covered which makes it kind of like a greenhouse. Temperatures under the cover can be 15 degrees warmer in that area because of the sun, but just to be safe Hall says he’s covering those plants up tonight to avoid any frost.

The farm also has some pumpkins in the fields which Hall also says remains mostly unaffected. All the rest of the fruits and vegetables that needed to be harvested were pretty much finished up. Hall says the cold weather coming two weeks early will only keep them from harvesting the few plants they had left.

”I would rather see it cold right now than hot,” says Hall.

For the start of one plant’s growing season, these cold temperatures are perfect.

”We’re planting strawberries today. For spring. For the springtime. It’s hard to imagine spring but hey that’s the life of a farmer,” he says.

It is hard to believe the strawberries you’ll eat in March and April get planted now especially when it is so cold, but Hall says he is welcoming the cold weather.

”I’m thankful to see the frost and the cold weather it kind of brings an end to the season,” he explains.

Hall says the chill came in a few weeks early, but that might be a good sign for the warmer months to come.

”When it starts out cold, cooler earlier than in the spring a lot of times, it may not, and there’s no guarantee, but it may not be as cold then,” he says.

Plus, Hall says, it’s good for fall activity business.

”It makes it feel more like pumpkin season. Nobody wants to be sweating in 85, 90-degree weather,” he remarks.

So this farmer says he will take the cold weather and the frost that comes with it, but if there’s any weather he could really use—it is rain.

”We are dry right now. We would like to see some rain here pretty soon,” says Hall.

